Towle & Co. Has $19.80 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Towle & Co. decreased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the quarter. Fluor accounts for about 2.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.88% of Fluor worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.4% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.41. 12,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

