Towle & Co. Sells 523,958 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Towle & Co. cut its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523,958 shares during the quarter. Manitowoc comprises approximately 2.1% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

MTW stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,528. The company has a market capitalization of $638.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

