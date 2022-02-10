Travala.com Price Hits $1.33 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $67.19 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.13 or 0.07212233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,736.63 or 1.00073917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,583,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.