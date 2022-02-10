Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,000 ($27.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,467.50 ($19.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,536.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,615.22. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

