Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,000 ($27.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.89) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,105 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.63) to GBX 2,065 ($27.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,464.50 ($19.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.22. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88). The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

