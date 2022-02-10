Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan Sells 3,873 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $78,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TMCI stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,048. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

