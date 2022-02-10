Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.
About Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treasury Metals (TSRMD)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.