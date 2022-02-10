Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Trevena alerts:

TRVN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 910,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,170. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.