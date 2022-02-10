Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.13.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.
