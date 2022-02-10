Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.