Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

