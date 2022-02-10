Trexquant Investment LP Invests $357,000 in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 160,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 572,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Compugen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Compugen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $225.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.