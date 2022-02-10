Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

