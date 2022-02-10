Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $315,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $650.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.