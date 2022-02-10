Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,423 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

