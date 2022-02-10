Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 216,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $3,638,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $11.64 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

