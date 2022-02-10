Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,339 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 139,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

