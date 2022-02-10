Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) Plans Dividend of €0.01

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BOXE traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 4,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,463. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.46 ($0.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.34.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

