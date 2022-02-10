Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Triumph Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 6,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,994. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.