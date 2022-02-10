Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,110 shares during the quarter. Tronox comprises 7.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 1.38% of Tronox worth $52,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tronox by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,680. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.