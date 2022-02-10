TROY (TROY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.71 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. TROY has a market capitalization of $71.43 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TROY has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.44 or 0.07196686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,784.96 or 0.99863423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00051159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006300 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

