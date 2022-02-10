True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Stock Price Up 1%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

TUERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

