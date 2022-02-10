TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFlip Profile

TFL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

