TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
