TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $371,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

