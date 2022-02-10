Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wolfe Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWLO. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.64.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $29.01 on Thursday, reaching $231.02. 205,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,042. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.83.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

