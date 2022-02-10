Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research note issued on Sunday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TWST has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $182.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,134,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $575,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,497. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.