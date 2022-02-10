Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWST. Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $64.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $182.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

