Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 6.9%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) shares dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 1,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,228,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $62,049,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,814,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,844,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

