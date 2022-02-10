U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.70

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $5.77. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 51,389 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 75.81% and a net margin of 152.52%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

