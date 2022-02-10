UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.10 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.71) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.42 ($2.78) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.14) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.07) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.74) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.36 ($3.86).

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.44 ($5.10) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.91) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.84).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

