UBS Group Boosts Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €3.15

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €3.10 ($3.56) to €3.15 ($3.62) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.05) to €2.75 ($3.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

