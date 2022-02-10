UBS Group Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $171.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.71.

NYSE RL opened at $127.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

