Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.
ULTA stock opened at $376.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.02. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
