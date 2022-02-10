Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,750 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.91) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.91).

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 49.50 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,779 ($51.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,013,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,610. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The stock has a market cap of £96.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,890.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,948.39.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

