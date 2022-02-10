Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.30 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Unistake has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $47,099.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.65 or 0.07051180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.28 or 0.99772330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.