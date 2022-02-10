US Bancorp DE Has $47,000 Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 1,167,944 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at about $17,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 855,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 362,511 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MNR. Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.