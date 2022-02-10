US Bancorp DE Purchases 409 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

NYSE DQ opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

