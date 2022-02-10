US Bancorp DE Sells 205 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

KRTX stock opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.76 and a 12-month high of $161.98.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,737. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

