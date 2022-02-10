USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, USDJ has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.60 or 0.07100759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.05 or 1.00289853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006571 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.