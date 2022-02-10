Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

UTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,910 shares of company stock worth $1,825,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.