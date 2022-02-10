Vai (VAI) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.82 million and $2.24 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.75 or 0.07039289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.51 or 0.99995679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006296 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.