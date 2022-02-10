Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Valley National Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,689. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

