Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.72

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.72 and last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

