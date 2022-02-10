Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,497. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.