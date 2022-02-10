Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,497. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78.
