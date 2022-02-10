Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

