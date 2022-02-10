Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $231.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

