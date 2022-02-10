Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $954.15 million, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Varex Imaging worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VREX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.