Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.
NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $954.15 million, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VREX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
