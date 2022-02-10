Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventas.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of VTR opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

