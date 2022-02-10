Veritable L.P. Buys 3,475 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,114 shares of company stock valued at $18,589,601. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

