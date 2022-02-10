Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $139.89 on Thursday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $190.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average is $157.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.