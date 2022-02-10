Veritable L.P. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $131.25 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

